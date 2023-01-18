Montserrat Tourism Division Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Montserrat Tourism Division (MTD) announces four winners in its December Environmental Photograph Contest.

In 2022, the Tourism Division supported by the European Union Development Fund embarked on an Environmental awareness campaign to educate the public about the importance of the environment to the sustainable future of Montserrat. As part of this awareness drive, the Division promoted a photography competition to encourage residents to capture the positive attributes of Montserrat’s environment.

Photographers could submit up to three entries which were judged according to impact, quality, lighting, balance, and relevance to the theme. A four-panel judge assessed the submissions received from fourteen photographers.

The First-Place prize of EC$800 was awarded to Amy Golebiowski for her photo entitled “Sunset at Bransby Point”. Carandre Fernandez of VIP Media was the second-place winner of EC$600 for his photograph Hell’s Gate. Third place was tied between Deidre Allen’s Baker Hill and Sydney Mendes’ Dry Waterfall, both won EC$200 each.

“We found the photos inspiring and were impressed with the many ways that the entries reflected the beauty of Montserrat’s environment,” Director of Tourism Rosetta West-Gerald commented, “The winning submissions will be used in future promotional material for Montserrat.”

To learn more about the work of the Tourism Division, visit the Office’s Facebook page @Montserrat Tourism Division. Additionally, for Destination Montserrat information follow the island’s social media platforms @Island of Montserrat on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website visitmontserrat.com