10 New Officers for the Royal Montserrat Police Service

In a scaled down ceremony, ten new officers were installed in the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) on Monday afternoon.

Due to the recent passing of Sir Howard Fergus, a decision was taken to forego the usual pomp and circumstance for the 11th cohort of officers trained on Montserrat.

In lieu of the usual ceremonial display at Police Headquarters, there was a close quarter inspection undertaken by Governor Sarah Tucker and Premier Joseph Farrell inside the conference room. In a brief ceremony, attended by family and friends of the new officers, the recruits were commended for their diligence in completing the training which began in September 2022.

Outgoing police commissioner Steve Foster was also honored for his initiative in starting the local training programme back in 2009. Since then, 11 cohorts have been trained on the island with a total of 86 officers joining the force.

Governor Tucker encouraged the new officers to not be afraid to make mistakes or to challenge the way things have always been done. “Learn and grow with us and we will learn and grow with you,” Tucker added.

The new officers are:

Linton Victor – #7 – Dominica

Rajay Jackson – #14 – Jamaica (schooled in Montserrat)

Keston B.R Thomas – #16 – Grenada

Jamieson W Greenaway – #25 – Dominica

Shawnee Farrell – #55 – Montserrat

Jerrol Douglas – #62 – St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Nelline Williams – #63 – St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Christal Augusite – #67 – Dominica

Donrick George – #90 – Grenada

Zanna Laborde – #30 – St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Schooled in Montserrat)

The RMPS Recruit Training Centre base is at the Salem Police Station.