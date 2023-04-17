Montserrat Public Library Readies for Expansion

The Montserrat Public Library is preparing for a major expansion in the coming months.

Following the library’s celebration of National Librarian Day on Saturday, April 15, 2023, former librarians Gracelyn Cassell and Dr. Reverend Ruth Allen were given a tour of the planned expansion areas at the BBC Complex in Brades, by current librarian Sonja Smith.

The library will be expanded to almost four times its current size with additional space to the left of the current accommodations and above to the second floor.

Smith told Discover Montserrat that the additional space will allow for them to adequately cater to children who have a very small footprint in the current building. Children will gain additional play and reading areas and there will be space to display more books, many of which are currently in storage.

On the second floor, there will be office spaces as well as a circulation desk for adults to check out their books. It will also contain a conference room which will be available for rentals from other departments and private sector for meetings and workshops. Smith also revealed that the expanse of windows will allow for lots of natural light into the spaces which will shortly become study cubicles.

The library’s extensive archives and its Montserrat Collection will also have dedicated spaces.

It is envisioned that the additional spaces will be handed over to the library by the end of May, 2023.

