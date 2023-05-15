Government Offices & Homes to Be Made More Energy Efficient Through EU-Funded RESEMBID

The Energy Department within the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy (MCWLE), has launched two projects designed to address the impact of the high cost of electricity on the Government and the citizens of Montserrat. Montserrat and the other Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) have received funding for these projects from the European Union (EU) via the RESEMBID programme.

RESEMBID is a 47-project programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.

Project 1: Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal on Montserrat

Facilitated by the Energy Department and through a free lamp exchange programme, this $456,500 XCD project is focused on the current energy needs of the citizens of Montserrat. It is aimed at increasing the efficiency of energy consumption within the residential sector. According to studies, lighting is responsible for 20% – 35% of the energy consumed in an average household. However, by installing energy-efficient lighting, these figures can be decreased, resulting in lower energy consumption and bills for households. Part of the project includes the disposal of non-LED lamps received from residents in an environmentally friendly way by safely crushing the bulbs using a bulb crusher. Residents are encouraged to take part in the free lamp exchange programme by registering at this link.



Project 2: Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency

COVID-19 forced organisations and employees across the globe to work remotely from home offices. This phenomenon saw a reduction in energy consumption by business, as the organisation’s offices were not in regular use. As business operations return to normal operations, the consumption of energy is on the rise. The Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency project, valued at XCD $1,091,800, aims to reduce the rising cost of energy consumed by Government of Montserrat properties by implementing energy efficient retrofits and providing training to the building’s occupants to support the work carried out.

Ms Marissa Allen, Acting Director of the Energy Department in MCWLE, and project manager for the Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency Project said “These projects form a part of the wider Government of Montserrat policy to be energy efficient by 2030. The unanticipated reduction in energy consumption as a result of COVID-19 demonstrated how small changes in the equipment and appliances we use can have a huge impact on how we think, consume and pay for the energy we use. I am delighted that these projects have been launched and I am looking forward to the benefits they will bring the people of Montserrat.”

“I am very pleased that both the private and public sector energy efficient projects have been launched, especially at a time where we have been keen to develop other energy efficient resources that we have available to us on Montserrat. Tapping into Geothermal and Solar energy are incredibly advantageous to Montserrat, but being intentional about the bulbs and appliances we use will make a world of difference to individuals that live here. Thank you to the RESEMBID Programme for funding these timely projects,” said the MCWLE Minister.

For more information on the RESEMID programme, visit www.resembid.org