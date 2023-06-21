Police Service Hosting Town Hall Meetings Across Montserrat

The Royal Montserrat Police Service has announced a series of Town Hall Meetings across the island.

In a statement on the Facebook page, the RMPS said “as part of an effort to address policing issues affecting the Montserrat Community and build better community relationships, Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nick Caveney, has scheduled a series of Town Hall meetings in six venues throughout the island. These meetings are under the theme “Together we are stronger”.”

Two sessions have already been completed this week in Davy Hill on Tuesday and at the Brades Arts and Education Centre on Wednesday evening.

Upcoming meetings are slated as follows:

Monday 26th June 2023 – St. John’s Community Centre

Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 – Lookout Community Centre

Monday 3rd July 2023 – Salem Police Station

Tuesday 4th July 2023 – St. Peter’s Rectory Hall

Meetings start at 7PM and end at 8:30PM.