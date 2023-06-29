2nd Wednesday in July is Montserrat’s National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 has been added to the schedule of the Public Holidays for 2023 as the National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving.

The Legislative Assembly approved the amendment to the schedule during the Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 sitting, noting that the holiday should fall on the second Wednesday in July.

Businesses, stores, and bars are expected to remain closed from 6AM to 6PM on that day.

28 years ago on July 18, the Soufriere Hills Volcano roared back to life.

A programme for this year’s activities for the National Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving have not yet been announced by the Montserrat Christian Council.