Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Image to Be Replaced on EC Currency

The image of Queen Elizabeth II which is currently used on all denominations of the Eastern Caribbean dollar is to be replaced.

In its recent meeting to handover the chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), member states agreed to begin the process of replacing the image.

According to the Communique from the 105th Meeting which was held on 21 July 2023 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the monetary council approved the replacement.

Public consultations are to be held to get feedback on whether the image should be replaced with the ECCU logo or another image. The public will be invited to offer suggestions for other images which should replace the queen’s likeness.

The consultation process will run until December 31, 2023 with a final decision on the new image for the EC currency made by February 2024.