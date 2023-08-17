MCSA Celebrates Civil Servants with Awards Evening

The winners of the Biennial Montserrat Civil Service Association (MCSA) Awards were announced on Wednesday evening during a lavish ceremony at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Members of the union along with supporters came out to celebrate with the nominees and winners in ten categories after months of voting and promotion.

In her opening remarks, President of the union, Nyota Mulcare said “Tonight, we have gathered here to celebrate excellence, achievement, and the unwavering spirit of unity – through our local, regional and international associates. This Awards programme stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, collective efforts, and the pursuit of common goals. It serves as a reminder that we are stronger, when we come together, when we work hand in hand towards a shared vision, and when we support and uplift one another.

“As we honour these individuals who have exemplified the very best of what it means to be united; let me say, that your remarkable achievements will inspire us all to strive for greatness and to make a positive impact in our respective fields. Your dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence have set you apart as true pioneers and role models.

“It is therefore with immense pleasure, that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you, who will be recognized and honoured tonight. May you dream bigger, strive harder, and leave a lasting legacy of unity and progress,” the president said.

Customer Care Award Winner Marjorie John said, “no task goes unnoticed when you perform at your best.” Ms. John, who works in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment commended the MCSA for “instilling the importance of appreciation by honouring your members.”

A surprise President’s Loyal and Dedicated Service to the MCSA award was given to the event organiser, Michelle Cassell, the Vice President of the MCSA.

Selarine Lake, an employee in the Ministry of Health, received the Professional Etiquette Award. She thanked her family and friends for their continued support.

National Duty Award recipient Devon Lewis said he faced “ample difficulties along the way” but “something inside me kept telling me to do more, to strive for better. Some failures damage us so much that we fail to realise the valuable lessons that they bring along with them.” He thanked his younger self and others for helping him to focus on the goals.

Other winners during the evening were:

Leadership and Interpersonal Skills Award – Kirk Brade

Quilton Horatio Tuitt Award – Carmencita Duberry

Teacher of the Year Award – Ronel White

National Duty … Devon Lewis

Nurse of the Year – Lystra Fagan Nurse Beverley Dewar Award – Lystra Fagan Nurse Jane Ivy Morgan Award – Nurse Shaumen Gray

Employee of the Year – Zara Lee

Long Service Award – Alfred Weekes

The awards are part of the week-long activities to mark the MCSA’s Youth Week.