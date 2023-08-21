Over 100 Children Receive School Bags and Supplies from Project Aid Alliouagana

Preparations for a new year of school just got a bit easier for parents after the delivery of 116 school bags and school supplies to students from Brades and Lookout primary schools.

Project Aid Alliouagana, a UK-registered charity hosted its 4th Back to School initiative on Sunday in Little Bay. The charity, led by US-based Montserratian, Dion Bramble, was founded to aid people in Montserrat through the improvement of healthcare, education, and the alleviation of major economic hardship.

In a fun-filled afternoon at Marine Village, the children were presented with school bags which also included uniforms for the coming school year, Opposition Leader Paul Lewis, who is a long-time supporter of the charity.

The annual Back to School programme also included ice cream, bouncy castle and more.

The charity also aims to strengthen communities and meet their basic needs including food, clothing, and medical supplies.

To learn more about the organisation and to donate visit projectaidalli.org