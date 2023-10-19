FlyMontserrat Cancels Friday Flights Due to Tropical Storm Tammy

Local airline FlyMontserrat said passengers can expect flight disruptions due to Tropical Storm Tammy.

Montserrat is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch which may be changed to a warning later today based on the storm’s current trajectory.

Shelly Harris said there will be disruptions to flights Friday and Saturday October 20, and 21, 2023.

The airline will not fly all day on Friday and flights are being moved to Saturday, in the afternoon.

Passengers are asked to contact the FlyMontserrat office at 664-491-3434 if they need to reschedule. Ensure that the airline has your contact details, Harris added.

The airline will update the Urgent Advice section of their website if there are any further changes.

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 55.7 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A slower west-northwest motion is expected through tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, and this motion should continue into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and

Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).