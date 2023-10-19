Tropical Storm Watch in Effect for Montserrat

According to its projected path, Montserrat could expect to be impacted by Tropical Storm Tammy late Friday and in the early hours of Saturday.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Montserrat. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area within 48 hours. Residents should start to implement their hurricane disaster plans, says the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

At 5AM today, the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near Latitude 13.4 North, Longitude 54.8 West or about 472 miles East-Southeast of Montserrat.

Tammy is moving toward the West at 17 miles per hour. A turn toward the West-Northwest is forecast tonight, followed by a turn toward the Northwest Friday or Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days and Tammy could be near hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend.

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 140 miles from the centre.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb or 29.71 inches.

On its projected forecast path Tammy could be near or over the Leeward Islands by late Friday or early Saturday with peak winds close to hurricane strength along with higher gusts. Also, showers are expected to move across the islands in the next 24 to 36 hours. Rainfall totals of up to 3 to 6 inches are forecast to occur over a period of less than 24 hrs. With this type of rainfall, residents in low lying and flood prone areas should be prepared to move to higher grounds as moderate flash flooding are possible. Residents near slopes should prepare to guard against mudslides.

Mariners should stay in port and seek safe anchorage. Seas have started to deteriorate and will peak near 13 feet in the next 24 hours as the storm draws near.

All residents are urged to monitor the movement of Tropical Storm Tammy closely and take action to protect life and property.

A tropical storm warning is likely later today.