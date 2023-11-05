ECCB Chorale Releases Debut Album to Commemorate 40th Anniversary Celebrations

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated debut album, ECCB@40 – Celebration and Thanksgiving, which is being released to commemorate the ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations.

The album is an eclectic compilation of classical, gospel, soca, calypso, reggae and bossa nova songs performed by the ECCB Chorale, with pieces from guest artistes. It includes seven original songs and a number of covers including Seal’s cover version of People Get Ready, which the ECCB uses as its theme song for the Bank’s Change Management and Culture initiative.

Musicians Damion Hobson (keyboard), Franklyn Huggins (bass guitar), Anelto Wilkin (keyboard) and Blessed Ogbum (saxophone), as well as Leon Esprit (drums), a member of the ECCB Shockwave Band provided accompaniment for the ECCB Chorale’s performances.

Cameo appearances on the album include winners in the two categories of the 2022-2023 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition – Hannah Archibald, Lonya Bullock and Keosha Burke of St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Secondary School, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines performing a song titled My Identity; and Tawafa Pierre of the T.A. Marryshow Community College in Grenada performing a song titled Illusion. Also featured on the album is a choral speech titled ECCB: My Bank, Your Bank, the People’s Bank performed by students of the C.W. Prescod Primary School, the ECCB’s Mentorship School in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; and Colton T performing ECCB 40, Feel de Riddim!, the ECCB’s acclaimed 40th Anniversary song.

Speaking about the album release, Director of the ECCB Chorale and Deputy Director in the Financial Sector Supervision Department at the ECCB, Laurel Seraphin-Bedford said, “I consider it an esteemed honour to be able to contribute four original songs to this album and direct its production. This is my small way of giving back to an institution that has helped shape my career and aspects of my personal life over the past two decades. I wish the ECCB God’s continued blessings as we celebrate 40 years of service to the people of the region.”

The ECCB Chorale’s debut album is available for download from the ECCB’s website and can be accessed on its social media platforms @ECCBConnects.