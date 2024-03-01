Government of Montserrat Joins Association for Project Management’s Corporate Partnership Programme

Becomes Member of Corporate Advisory Group

The Programme Management Office (PMO) of the Government of Montserrat (GoM) announced today its new membership in the Association for Project Management’s (APM) Corporate Partnership Programme, and its appointment to the esteemed Corporate Advisory Group (CAG) for 2024-2025.

A release from the PMO said the “partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing Montserrat’s project and programme management capabilities, solidifying its commitment to excellence in knowledge sharing, governance and development.”

As a member of APM’s Corporate Partnership Programme, Montserrat’s project community gains access to a wide array of benefits aimed at fostering continuous improvement and adherence to best practices in project management. These benefits include personalised support from a dedicated Partnership Development Manager, complimentary and discounted tickets to APM events and exclusive access to digital resources, among advantages.

The Financial Secretary Lindorna Sweeney, in expressing her enthusiasm about this partnership, stated, “Joining APM’s Corporate Partnership Programme and Advisory Group aligns perfectly with our vision for advancing Montserrat’s development agenda through effective project management. This collaboration will empower our project professionals with valuable resources, events, skills training, and networking opportunities essential for success, as well as making us more attractive for aspiring project professionals.”

The Head of the Programme Management Office, Martin Parlett, remarked, “We are proud to deepen our longstanding relationship with the Association for Project Management. These announcements underscore the critical importance of outreach and partnerships for Montserrat’s small project management community. Given our unique constraints, such collaborations are essential in equipping our professionals with the resources and support necessary to navigate complex projects successfully. We look forward to the opportunities for our current and future talent pool made possible through this global cooperation.”

APM, a leading professional body for project management in the UK and internationally, is equally enthusiastic about welcoming the Government of Montserrat into its Corporate Partnership Programme. Ms. Sophie Lawrence, APM Partnership Development Manager commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the Government of Montserrat into our Corporate Partnership Programme and the CAG. Their PMO’s exceptional track record, exemplified by winning the international PMO of the Year Award in 2020 – as well as their impressive contributions to the global project management community – underscores their dedication to driving excellence and innovation in project management. We look forward to supporting Montserrat’s project community on their journey towards continued successful implementation.”

Chief Executive of APM, Prof Adam Boddison OBE, announced that Montserrat had secured a place on the CAG in February, citing “the wide range of really high-quality applications”. As a member of the Corporate Advisory Group, Montserrat will be represented at four annual meetings with leaders from a broad cross-sector of public and private sector organisations involved in complex project management.

For more information about the Government of Montserrat’s Programme Management Office, please visit https://www.gov.ms/government/ministries/ministry-of-finance-economic-management/programme-management-office/ to learn more about the benefits of APM’s Corporate Partnership Programme, visit https://www.apm.org.uk/corporate-partnership-programme/