Major St Patrick’s Festival Shows Moved to Cultural Centre

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) announced a change to the venue for the upcoming weekend of international shows.

As St. Patrick’s Festival heats up, the venue changes initially caused some angst on social media, as festival goers were concerned that it meant a shift from the Salem as the location for the popular Heritage Feast and parade.

Director of the MAC, Kenneth Silcott confirmed that only the international shows have been moved to the Cultural Centre parking lot for logistical reasons.

The affected shows are:

• Stratify on Saturday March 16, with soca artist Voice, Triple Kay, and Yung Bredda.

• Emerald City Fest on Sunday March 17, with reggae superstar Luciano headlining.

• The Conclusion on Monday March 18, a MAC event which is still being planned.

Silcott said in a published release “This is a logistical move that benefits all involved in the promotion of these events. It is an effective and efficient use of our resources to better assist and help our private promoters in the execution of their events. We will make a few changes to the aesthetics of the area. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused as MAC aims to assist in the delivery of Montserrat’s best festival products. We are looking forward to a cultural extravaganza and the highly anticipated St Patrick’s Weekend, Friday to Monday.”

The MAC has confirmed that the earlier scheduled shows for Monday, March 18 (the Street Jam. Parade, Heritage Feast and the Jr. Calypso Competition, and the Closing Ceremony) will still be held in Salem.