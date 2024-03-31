Former Attorney General of Montserrat now serving as Supreme Court Justice of Appeal

Effective March 1, 2024, Her Ladyship, the Hon. Justice Esco Henry, High Court Judge was appointed as a Justice of Appeal on the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

This was announced by the supreme court’s Judicial and Legal Services Commission in late February.

To qualify for appointment as a Justice of Appeal, a person must be or have been a judge of a court of unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth, or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from such court for an aggregate of at least five years, or a person who is qualified to practice as an advocate in such a court and has practiced for an aggregate of at least fifteen years.

Justice Esco Henry, a Montserratian, previously acted as a Justice of Appeal, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, for the purpose of the Court of Appeal sittings for the Territory of the Virgin Islands in 2022 and 2023.

The new Justice of Appeal served as Montserrat’s Attorney General twice from 2002 to 2005 and 2011 to 2014 before joining the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as a Justice, assigned to St. Lucia and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

In 2019, she received the Order of Excellence for her service in the field of Law and Public Service in 2019 by the Montserrat National Awards and Honours.