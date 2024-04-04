A Caribbean Delight: Three-Cheese Baked Macaroni Pie

Few dishes are as universally cherished and celebrated across the Caribbean as macaroni pie. While no two islands make it the same and this varies also from home to home, this beloved comfort food, especially when made with a sumptuous blend of three cheeses, is a cornerstone of festive gatherings, from Sunday lunch to Christmas meals and special occasions. The three-cheese baked macaroni pie combines the heartiness of traditional pasta with the rich, comforting depths of cheese, baked to perfection to achieve a golden, crispy top layer that gives way to a creamy, indulgent interior. Here’s how you can bring this island delight to your table.

Ingredients:

– 1 pound elbow macaroni

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 green bell pepper, grated

– 1/4 cup spring onions, finely chopped

– 2 cups evaporated milk

– 1 egg, lightly beaten

– Salt to taste

– 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

– 1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

– 1 cup gouda cheese, grated

– Additional cheese for topping

Method:

1. Prepare for Perfection: Start by preheating your oven to 350°F (175°C) and generously buttering a large baking dish.

2. Macaroni Magic: Cook the elbow macaroni in a large pot of boiling, salted water following the package’s instructions until just al dente. Drain and reserve.

3. Sauté to Flavour: In the same pot used to cook the macaroni or another if you wish, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, grated green pepper, and spring onions. Sauté until tender and aromatic.

4. Creamy Concoction: Whisk the evaporated milk and a beaten egg, into the sautéed vegetables.

5. Cheese Please: Add the three cheeses into the milky mixture then stir in the cooked macaroni. Ensure the pasta is well-coated with this cheesy concoction. Be sure to reserve a handful of cheese for the finale.

6. Layer and Bake: Transfer the macaroni mixture into your prepared dish, leveling with a spoon. Sprinkle the top with the reserved cheese.

7. Golden Moments: Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the cheese on top turns a tempting shade of golden brown and the edges bubble with joy. Not all ovens are created equal, so keep an eye on your oven.

8. Serve with Love: Let the macaroni pie cool slightly to set for easier slicing. Serve warm, cutting into generous squares to reveal the creamy, cheesy heart within.

This three-cheese baked macaroni pie, with its harmonious blend of sharp cheddar, creamy mozzarella, and rich gouda, complemented by the freshness of green peppers, onions, and scallions, is a testament to our love for flavour and rich foods. It’s a dish that brings people together, offering comfort, joy, and a sense of home. Whether gracing your holiday table, marking a milestone, or simply making Sunday lunch extra special, this macaroni pie is a celebration of island life, a warm hug served on a plate.