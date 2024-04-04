Warming the Heart: Montserrat’s Comforting Soup Recipes

In some Caribbean homes, Saturday is the one day of the week when soup is the main meal. However, we don’t subscribe to soup being only for Saturdays and believe you should enjoy a hearty bowl whenever your heart and tummy requires it.

Here are our favourite recipes for chicken soup, pigtail soup and vegetable soup.

Chicken Soup: The Ultimate Comfort Food

Ingredients:

– 1 whole chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 carrots, sliced

– 2 stalks celery, chopped

– 1 large onion, diced

– 4 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 potatoes, diced

– 1 sweet potato, diced

– 2 plantains, sliced into rounds

– 1 cup pumpkin, cubed

– Thyme, scallion, and parsley to taste

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 scotch bonnet pepper (optional)

– Water or chicken broth

– Dumplings (flour, water, and a pinch of salt)

Method:

1. In a large pot, combine the chicken, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and enough water or chicken broth to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the chicken is tender.

2. Add the potatoes, sweet potato, plantains, and pumpkin to the pot. Season with thyme, scallion, parsley, salt, and pepper. If you like it spicy, add a whole scotch bonnet pepper (do not burst it, unless you prefer a very spicy soup).

3. Prepare dumplings by mixing flour, water, and salt to form a stiff dough. Pinch off pieces and roll into small balls, then flatten slightly. Add to the soup.

4. Simmer until vegetables are tender and dumplings are cooked through. Remove the scotch bonnet pepper before serving.

Pigtail Soup: A Flavourful Twist

Ingredients:

– 2 lbs salted pigtail, soaked overnight and cut into pieces

– 1 cup red beans, soaked overnight

– 2 carrots, sliced

– 1 large onion, diced

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 sweet potato, diced

– 2 plantains, sliced into rounds

– 1 cup pumpkin, cubed

– Thyme, scallion, and parsley to taste

– Salt (if needed) and pepper to taste

– Water

– Dumplings (optional)

Method:

1. Rinse the salted pigtail pieces after soaking them overnight. Place in a large pot with enough water to cover, bring to a boil, and cook until tender.

2. Add the soaked red beans to the pot and continue to cook until the beans are tender.

3. Add the carrots, onion, garlic, sweet potato, plantains, and pumpkin to the pot. Season with thyme, scallion, parsley, and pepper. Add salt only if necessary.

4. If using dumplings, add them to the soup at this stage.

5. Cook until all the vegetables are tender and the flavors meld together. Serve hot.

Vegetable Soup: A Healthy Delight

Vegetable is a lighter option compared to the chicken and pigtail soups but still offers a wholesome and nourishing meal.

Ingredients:

– 2 carrots, sliced

– 2 stalks celery, chopped

– 1 large onion, diced

– 4 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 sweet potato, diced

– 2 plantains, sliced into rounds

– 1 cup pumpkin, cubed

– 1 cup spinach or callaloo

– Thyme, scallion, and parsley to taste

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Water or vegetable broth

– Dumplings (optional)

Method:

1. In a large pot, sauté the onion and garlic until fragrant. Add the carrots, celery, sweet potato, plantains, and pumpkin. Cover with water or vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

2. Reduce the heat and simmer until the vegetables start to become tender.

3. Add the spinach or callaloo and season with thyme, scallion, parsley, salt, and pepper.

4. If using, add dumplings to the soup at this stage.

5. Continue to simmer until all the vegetables are tender and the soup is flavorful.

The serving sizes for each of these traditional Montserratian soup recipes can vary depending on portion sizes and the specific appetites of those enjoying the meals. However, based on the ingredient quantities provided, here’s an estimated breakdown:

Each of these recipes serve approximately 6 to 8 people depending on the size of the bowl.

Whether you’re seeking the hearty embrace of chicken soup, the unique flavors of pigtail soup, or the wholesome goodness of vegetable soup, these recipes bring together families and communities, offering nourishment, comfort, and a taste of home.