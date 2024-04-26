Kei-Retta Farrell Appointed Head of Montserrat Government UK Office

(GIU Press Release) – The Government of Montserrat has appointed Miss Kei-Retta Farrell to the post of Head of Office and UK Representative for the Government of Montserrat based in London, England.

Miss Farrell commenced her appointment on April 1, 2024.

Her professional journey demonstrates significant contributions in both the public and nonprofit sectors. Notably, she served in various capacities within the Government of Montserrat from 2016 to 2017, including secondments to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Office of the Premier, Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and Environment, and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management.

Kei-Retta’s expertise in strategy, change management, and innovation has been instrumental in driving organizational transformation within the public and nonprofit sectors over the past five years.

Miss Farrell is a graduate of the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom from which she holds a BA in Politics and International Studies. She also holds a Double MA in International Development from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom and

American University, in the United States.

The Montserrat Government UK Office’s mission is to implement the Government of Montserrat (GoM) policies as mandated in respect of its interests in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

The Government of Montserrat welcomes Miss Kei-Retta Farrell to the post.