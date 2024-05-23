Government’s Airfare Subsidy Kicks in June 1 to August 31, 2024

Flights between Montserrat and Antigua will be XCD$200 cheaper starting June 1.

According to a Government Information Unit press release, a new airline ticket subsidy has been approved for the next three months until August 31, 2024.

The subsidy amount is XCD$200 per journey during the three-month period. Travelers will therefore save $400 on a return ticket, or XCD$200 on a single journey to or from Montserrat.

Currently a round-trip ticket on both ABM Air/SVG and Fly Montserrat costs about XCD$856 or US$317. The subsidy will reduce the airfare to about XCD$456.

“The GoM would like to thank all for their patience and understanding as they continue to make every effort to provide reliable and safe access to and from Montserrat,” the release stated.

For addtional information contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or (664) 491 3378 or on WhatsApp (664) 392 3600.