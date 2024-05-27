Check if You’re Eligible to Vote in the UK Government 2024 General Election

The UK Government has called a General Election to be held on July 4, 2024.

According to a Government House release, “British Overseas Territories citizens have the right to vote in UK general elections if they are also citizens of the United Kingdom.”

Supporting the awareness raising campaign of the UK’s Electoral Commission, The Governor’s Office is calling on UK citizens living in Montserrat to check on their eligibility to vote. The Commission is the independent and impartial organisation that oversees elections in the UK.

Anyone who has previously lived in or been registered to vote in the UK now has the right to vote in UK parliament elections. They can register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote and will need to confirm their personal information every three years. Anyone on a UK electoral register is also considered a permissible donor to UK political parties and campaigners.

It is possible to apply online to vote by post or proxy. More information is available on the Electoral Commission’s website at https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

The deadline for registering to vote is 6:59PM ECT (11.59pm BST) on Tuesday 18 June.