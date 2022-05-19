Renting a Home in Montserrat

Montserrat has a limited stock of homes and apartments for long-term rent.

All the real estate agencies listed here can assist you with renting a property for either long or short term. These villas are primarily in the South of the island from Woodlands to Isles Bay.

If you wish to rent a property in the North, we recommend sharing your interest in these two Facebook Groups and following them to see when apartments and/or homes become available.

Beg, Borrow, Buy, Sell Montserrat

Montserrat Rental Houses, Apt, Vehicle