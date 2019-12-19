Montserrat Carnival 2019 to Open Friday with Street Parade

The annual December festivities, now renamed Montserrat Carnival, officially begins on Friday, December 20.

Activities kick off with a street parade, a new addition to the ceremonial opening of the two-week event. The parade is slated to start in Carr’s Bay at 5PM and will feature the reigning monarchs Miss Montserrat Vanice Tuitt, Calypso King Garnett “Sylk” Thompson, Soca Monarchs Nyne and Geffen, Trevvle, St. John’s Action Club Princess Stevenna Scotland and Junior Calypso King Rymer “Styles” Sierra.

Accompanying them will be contestants competing in the four pageants on the carnival calendar this year. Five contestants in the Miss Montserrat 2019 Pageant, five in the Miss Teen Pageant, four in the St. John’s Action Club Princess Show and four ladies in the Miss Big & Beautiful Pageant.

The opening ceremony will be hosted by Jermaine “Fabulous” Wade and will include performances by the Emerald Community Singers, the Emerald Shamiole Masquerades, the Volpanics, the Matrixx Dancers and Touch the Sky stilt walkers.

The evening is expected to end with a fabulous fireworks display.

Entrance to the event is free and will also be live streamed on the Montserrat Carnival YouTube channel.