$60,000 Up for Grabs in Montserrat’s Calypso Finals Sunday

Reinford “Kulcha Don” Gibbons is up first in Sunday’s calypso finals with a total of 60,000 EC dollars to be split among the top performers.

Rehearsals are in full swing with the Black Rhythms Band and anticipation is high for Sunday’s big final at Carnival City in Little Bay. This year the show precedes the Regional Female Show, slated for Monday December 30.

2013 monarch Baptiste Wallace said he is ready for Sunday’s showdown and is confident he can take on the reigning monarch Garnett “Sylk” Thompson.

Kulcha Don, who was a protege of multi-year monarch and songwriter Justin “Hero” Cassell, for the first time penned both his songs which have seen him make it to the final round. Hero and other past kings such as Earl “Hustler” Brown and Keithroy “DeBear” Morson are expected to be featured in the show.

The top 10 singers in Sunday night’s event will split $53,500 with the monarch taking the biggest pool of $15,000. The first runner up takes home $10,000.00, 2nd Runner Up -$7,000.00, 3rd Runner Up – $5,500.00, 4th Runner Up – $4,000.00, 5th Runner Up – $3,500.00, 6th Runner Up – $3,000.00, 7th Runner Up – $2,500.00, 8th Runner Up – $2,000.00, and 9th Runner Up – $1,000.00.

There is $6500 in special cash prizes to be won. These do not necessarily go to singers in the finals but for the calypsonians who are voted for in each category.

Crowd Favourite – $250.00

Radio March – $250.00

Best Newcomer – $500.00

Most Creative – $1,000.00

Most Improved – $1,000.00

Best Social Commentary – $1,000.00

Environmental Song – $1,000.00

Road March – $1,000.00

Best Political Song – $500.00

All of the competitors in the Calypso Finals and their songs are as follows:

Showtime is 8PM and the MC for the evening will be ZJB Radio’s morning show host Basil Chambers.