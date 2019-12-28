Maggie D and Khandi to Rep Montserrat in Regional Female Calypso Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Montserrat will have two representatives in this year’s Regional Female Calypso show slated for Monday, December 30 at Carnival City.

Director of the Montserrat Arts Council Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott said after comparing the scores for Silvina Khandi Malone and Maggie Maggie D Destouche at the end of the Calypso Semi-Finals, it was decided that it would be of benefit to both ladies that they be allowed to compete in the show. Khandi has previously competed in the regional show and this will be a first for Maggie D.

This year’s competition will feature nine women, including reigning queen Thalia King of Antigua & Barbuda. Last year’s runners-ups Karene Asche and Chrystal Cummings-Beckles are also returning. The only other newcomer besides Maggie D is Valene Nedd of Grenada.

Representing artists, their country and songs for both rounds are as follows:

Roxanne Webster – Roxxy – Anguilla – A Feeling Shame – Chances

Thalia King – Queen Thalia – Antigua & Barbuda – My Guarantee – The Antiguan Envelope

Chrystal Cummings-Beckles – Chrystal – Barbados – One Song – When Will It End

Valene Nedd – Valene – Grenada – Small Minded People Scores – Race To The Bottom

Shaunelle Mckenzie – Shaunelle – St Vincent & The Grenadines – Crown Me Now – What’s Your Role

Karisia Willett – Miss Independent – St. Kitts & Nevis – Badman Point Of View – Rat.tat.tat

Karene Asche – Trinidad – Loko Broko – Mary

Maggie Destouche – Maggie D – Montserrat – Blind Spot – Don’t Wake Me Up

Silvina Malone – Khandi – Montserrat – Montserrat In My DNA – We Need You

The winner will take home a cash prize of EC $10,000.00 with first runner-up receiving $6,000. The 2nd Runner Up gets $3,000 and the remaining contestants will receive consolation prizes of $1,000.00 each.

Showtime is 8PM and the MC for the night will be Basil Chambers.