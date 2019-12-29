Janet Turner is the 2019 Miss Montserrat Pageant Queen

Montserrat crowned a new queen on Saturday night. Janet Turner, a 22-year-old student at the UWI Open Campus is the new Miss Montserrat 2019.

The pageant culminated six months of preparation for the young women under a new Miss Montserrat Committee led by Audris Jno-Baptiste. Before a full park and with over 5000 views online, the five women competed in various segments.

Basil Chambers and Lorraine Lewis were the MCs for the event, which used the theme Saving the Earth – Protecting Its Beauty on Land, Air & Sea. Entertainment was provided throughout the evening by Inner Vybz, Bimsha, soca legend Edwin Yearwood and they were serenaded by Jayson.

Turner’s win was a surprise to many as she only won the Question and Answer category. However, host of Montserrat Carnival’s Backstage Pass Sharlene Lindsay, said it is all about consistency. Turner’s ability to accumulate enough points across all segments put the crown within her reach, despite other delegates winning more categories, she explained.

The committee also used different judges for every segment.

Delegate #1 Stevika Rodney had been a crowd favourite since the Swim Wear and Research Presentation show on December 14. She captured both of those categories as well as the evening wear segment in the final show.

The show opened with a masquerade performance and it was soon revealed that the five delegates were part of the number. Each young lady introduced themselves to the audience. This category however is no longer being judged. Miss Montserrat 2001 Lyandra Hobson welcomed this plan as she said it removes some of the pressure from the young women to get everything right while trying to remember a three-minute introduction.

This year’s competition saw the return of a judged costume segment. Contestant #1 Stevika Rodney wore Peacock created by Cassell Designs. Contestant #2 Jo-Diaz Tye wore Aqua the Gift of Water, created by Chadd Cumberbatch. Cumberbatch and Cassell Designs were also responsible for Contestant #3 Francis Destouche Carnival Bride. Janet Turners, Rise of Blue Phoenix was a crowd favourite. Wejahna Weekes presented Hurricane Cyclone.

In the talent segment, Rodney presented a monologue on the revival of festival. Jo-Diaz Tye performed her take on an old calypso called Progress, while Francis Destouche presented a dance number, which began with her in silhouette.

Turner, who was chaperoned by Jo-Annah Richards, presented a dramatic piece on domestic violence and Wejahna Weekes, who won the talent segment, performed Frank Sinatra’s I did it My Way on saxophone.

Turner who is originally from Jamaica, went to the Lookout Primary School, Montserrat Secondary School and recently completed her studies at the community college. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management majoring in Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

The segment winners for the Miss Montserrat 2019 pageant are as follows:

Best Swim Wear – Stevika Rodney

Best in Swim Wear – Stevika Rodney

Best Research Presentation – Stevika Rodney

Best Costume – Frances Destouche

Best in Costume – Frances Destouche

Best Talent – Wejahna Weekes

Best Evening Wear – Stevika Rodney

Best in Evening Wear – Stevika Rodney

Best Q&A – Janet Turner

Miss Photogenic – Jo-Diaz Tye

Miss Congeniality – Wejahna Weekes

2nd runner-up – (EC$5000 and other prizes) – Jo-Diaz Tye

1st runner-up – (EC$10,000 and other prizes) – Stevika Rodney

Queen ($15,000 in cash and other prizes) – Janet Turner

