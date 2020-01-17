Toastmasters Coming to Montserrat

Plans are in the making to set up a chapter of the public speaking club Toastmasters International on Montserrat.

Montserrat will host Distinguished Toastmaster Sonia Monrose of St. Lucia from January 23 to 25.

According to Daphne Furlonge, Monrose is the Club Growth Director for the Caribbean, and “she will be coming to Montserrat with the objective of helping us to set up our very first toastmasters club.”

While on island, the director will host:

an open house where attendees will get a chance to hear and find out more about toastmasters and ask any questions they may have

a demonstration meeting so that attendees get to experience some of what happens in an actual meeting and

a workshop/seminar on one of the following topics: Developing your management skills or Effective evaluation.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation which promotes communication, public speaking and leadership skills. It is intended for individuals who want or need: Personal growth

To gain self confidence

Career advancement

To be leaders or better leaders

To speak to groups, at conferences or conduct training sessions and need to be better presenters or public speakers A few of the many skills which can be learnt from being a part of toastmasters are: How to communicate openly and diplomatically at the same time.

How to deal with differences of opinion.

How to respectfully disagree with your boss and still get ahead.

How to give and receive negative feedback One also gains the confidence to speak to anyone or group, anywhere, anytime, about almost anything. Toastmasters operates with the aim of making leaders in all areas of life with the following core values: Integrity

Respect

Service and

Excellence

Anyone interested in attending the three days of activity, or even one day can get in touch with Daphne Furlonge on 496-2493, as soon as possible. The three days are free of cost at this time and all are welcome.

