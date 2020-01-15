Montserrat Debaters Need Your Help to Raise $50K to Host LIDC

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help Montserrat host the annual debating competition next month. About EC$50,000 or £15,000 is the target.

Instructor and Staff Sponsor for the debating club at the Montserrat Community College Daphne Furlonge set up a campaign on JustGiving.com with a plea for support to enable the island to pull off the project.

Montserrat is expected to host about 110 young people and their chaperones from six islands within the Eastern Caribbean for the Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC) from February 26 to March 2, 2020.

The LIDC was started on Montserrat in 1972 by the late Dr J A George Irish with the aim of bringing together students to debate issues relevant to the region.

The club does receive some assistance from the government.

“The Montserrat Community College and its debaters still need to raise an additional £15,000 in order to host the LIDC. If you are a Montserratian abroad, a past or present debater or public speaker, a lover of Montserrat and its people or even an individual who understands the power of getting young people speaking and debating topics that affect them and their communities; please help me raise the additional £15,000 Montserrat needs to play their part in carrying on the vision of a connected Caribbean where young people have the skills needed to speak out on issues that affect the region,” Furlonge’s message on the crowdfunding site read.

The competition rotates annually between seven member states within the Leeward Islands – Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten and Montserrat. This will be the 48th edition of the debating event.

Give here —> https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mccdebatingclub-lidc2020