Dancehall Artist Aidonia for Stratify Show at St. Patrick’s Festival

Montserrat-based event company Stratify announced Tuesday, that the first of it’s major acts for its St. Patrick’s Festival show is international dancehall sensation Aidonia.

Sheldon Aitana Lawrence aka Aidonia, is from Kingston, Jamaica and began writing music inspired by the dancehall and reggae scenes of the 80s and 90s. The 38-year-old artist has been active in the industry since 2004, releasing multiple tracks and appearing on the popular compilation albums. He is scheduled to co-headline the Stratify event slated for Monday, March 16, 2020 at Salem Park.

Debuting in 2019, Stratify positioned itself as one of the flagship events of the St. Patrick’s Festival with well over 1300 patrons attending their inaugural show which featured KES the Band, Motto and

WCK.

“This year, we are further cementing our position as one of the leading events on the St. Patrick’s calendar by inviting an all-star lineup of Dancehall and Soca acts to perform on our stage,” says Geran Phillips, Director of Operations and Services.

Phillips said “the show will realize one of our primary objectives in a more significant way this year, as it will contribute to the stimulation of the local economy, primarily in the airline, transport, food and accommodation sectors.”

With over 15 years of experience as a recording artist, Aidonia is widely regarded as the consummate performer with his ability to capture his audiences wherever he performs. “Another one of Aidonia’s assets is his ability to replicate his studio recordings live on stage, complimented by a genuine and loyal fan base,” said publicist Richard Small.

The other headliner and artistes who will be hitting the stage on will be announced on Stratify’s social media pages over the coming weeks.

Stratify is a promotions company created to invigorate the entertainment and economic sectors on Montserrat by inviting the best in music to perform. The event is produced by a dynamic collective of young Montserratians based in Montserrat, the UK and US with experience and skills in Project Management, Logistics, Media and Communications, Event Planning, Finance and Law, each with a history of organizing shows as part of various bodies.

