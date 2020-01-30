Up to US$250K Available For UNDP Ocean Innovation Challenge

All Caribbean nations are eligible to submit applications for a UNDP challenge to help solve marine pollution.

Governments, private companies, including startups, NGOs, universities and other agencies are being invited to present innovative concepts on how to solve the problem. Grants from USD 50,000 – 250,000, for projects lasting no more than two years, to solve marine pollution and help achieve SDG14 are available.

Concepts passing initial review and meeting OIC criteria will be invited to submit full proposals for further internal and external (“peer”) review and consideration. Project proposals must be implemented in and benefit stakeholders in developing countries but may be submitted by applicants in either developing or developed countries. All proposals should include a special focus on ensuring gender equity, livelihoods of the poor and poverty eradication.

The ocean faces unprecedented threats to the ecosystem goods and services it provide to humanity, from climate regulation to food security to energy resources. Despite some progress, many ocean challenges, from nutrient pollution to illegal, unregulated and unreported IUU fishing to ocean acidification, continue worsen.

SDG 14, which aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development, sets forth a very ambitious agenda for oceans restoration and protection. For most sectors that use and impact on the ocean, from fisheries to aquaculture to industrial agriculture, the `business as usual` scenario will not deliver the kinds of transformational change needed to move towards truly sustainable ocean use.

A combination of technical innovation and cutting-edge policy, financial and economic incentives are needed to transform ocean-related sectors, both sea-based and land-based. At present, while there are a handful of relevant initiatives, these are limited in their sectoral scope. Solutions are required that cut across the unique innovation needs of each SDG14 target, whether it be reduction of plastics pollution, eliminating overfishing, or enhancing access for small scale fishers. The OIC seeks to identify and provide support to scale-up these solutions.

How to Apply

The first ‘Ocean Challenge’, focused on solutions to Ocean Pollution, opens here on 8 January 2020. The application process is in 3 stages:

Starting 8 January 2020, interested applicants should submit their preliminary proposal here no later than 5 March 2020. Early applications are encouraged.

In April 2020, successful applicants to the first round will be invited to submit a more detailed project proposal before 25 April 2020.

OIC Award-winners will be announced at the 2nd UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, 2-6 June 2020.

Click the link to find out more —> http://www.oceaninnovationchallenge.org/