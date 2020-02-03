Emerald Vibes TV Entertainment Update

Here’s what’s trending on Instagram. Be sure to follow us at Emerald Vibes TV.

Six of the dancers from the The Matrixx Dancer Company performed in Antigua on Friday night at the Elite Dancers show “Let There Be Light”.

They delivered two dancers numbers. We’ve got video BUT we can’t show you :(. If you want to see the performance and much more, then get your tickets for their Unveil show happening this St Patrick’s Festival on Monday, March 16 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

It’s Montserrat Idol time again. Singers vie for the chance to perform at the finals which is always good fun later in the season. You can enjoy the weekly entertainment at the Soca Cabana in Little Bay. Good luck to all the performers.

Congrats to DJ Shella who made it into the top 3 after the Mic Drop event in Antigua on the weekend. Six djs were in the competition.

Montserrat’s reigning Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Ttrevvle spent last week in Trinidad and got in on all of that pre-carnival promotion and feting.

He visited several radio stations and also got to perform live on the Now Morning Show on TTT. Big up to host Lisa Wicham (ctr) for being so warm.

Here’s his performance.



Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly episodes of EVTV with Sharlene Lindsay. Check out the first episode for season 2 here…

Be sure to follow us at Emerald Vibes TV.