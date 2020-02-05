Rules & Regulations for Montserrat National Trust Flower Show 2020

“50 Years of Conserving & Blooming” is the theme for this year’s Montserrat National Trust Botanic Garden Flower Show slated for Thursday March 12 & Friday 13 March, 2020 at the headquarters in Salem. The theme is in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Montserrat National Trust, which was officially established on February 1, 1970.

The opening will be held on Thursday at 2PM until 6PM and Friday 10AM to 5PM.

Entries can be submitted in the more than 50 categories and students and schools are encouraged to participate in special segments.

Below are the rules and regulations for entry and the application form is available to download here… 50th Anniversary Flower Show Registration Form

Rules and Regulations

1. The show is open to every member of the public.

2. The Exhibitor may enter no more than two exhibits in any class except in Cut Flower Section where only one entry is allowed per Class.

3. The Exhibitor must have grown exhibit for at least three months prior to the date of the Show. This regulation does not apply to floral and other designs where purchased flowers may form part of the arrangement; however, the actual design MUST be the creation of the Exhibitor.

4. Registration is free. Please contact the Office of the Montserrat National Trust or Flower Show Committee Members and Volunteers to secure your Tickets for the Tea Party.

5. All potted plants must be received by 5PM on Wednesday March 11th.

6. All Floral Designs and Cut Flower entries must be received by 8:30AM on Thursday, March 12th.

7. Exhibits must not be removed before the Exhibition closes and must be removed by Friday, March 13 at 6:00PM. Entries could be freshened after the Judging is completed.

8. All entries must be in accordance with the Show’s Rules and Classifications.

9. All entries must be properly tagged using the exhibit tags provided by the Committee and properly registered by an Official of the Botanic Garden Flower Show Committee. It is the responsibility of the Exhibitor to ensure that the entries are correctly labeled.

10. The tags must be attached to the specimen and not to the display container or stand.

11. Judging of the entries will take place on Thursday, 12 th March starting at 9:00am.

12. No Exhibitor should be present during the judging of his or her exhibit. The judges’ decision is final.

13. The Committee will exercise all care but will not be responsible for loss or breakage of entries and containers or accessories.

14. Forms will be available for Registering for the Flower Show. These can be obtained from the Montserrat National Trust or Committee Members.

15. Completed Registration Forms must reach the Trust by Friday, February 28th 2020.

SCHEDULE OF CLASSES

SECTION 1 – CUT FLOWERS

Class

(ONLY ONE ENTRY PER CLASS)

1 ANNUAL – eg Gerbera, Cockscomb/Celosia, Zinnia (single specimen)

2 ANTHURIUM – hybrid (single stem displayed without foliage)

3 GINGER FAMILY – red, pink or white (single specimen displayed with maximum two leaves)

4 IXORA – miniature (single specimen)

5 IXORA – medium/large (single specimen)

6 ROSE – hybrid tea, any colour (single specimen bloom)

7 ROSE – Floribunda, any colour (single spray)

8 ORCHID (single flowering stem, displayed without foliage or artificial aids)

9 BANANA FAMILY – Heliconia, any colour (single specimen)

10 OTHER CUT FLOWER, not specified above, in classes 1 to 9 (single specimen)

SECTION 2 – POTTED PLANTS

DIVISION 2A FLOWERING PLANTS (single plant) Class

11 Anthurium

12 Bouganivillia

13 Hibiscus

14 Rose (miniature, floribunda, hybrid tea)

15 Spaththyphyllum (peace lily)

16 Bromeliad

17 Euphorbia milii (Crown of Thorns)

18 Adenium (Desert Rose)

19 Orchid – Dendrobium group

20 Orchid – Phalanaenopsis

21 Other Orchid, not specified in classes 19 to 20, eg Oncidium, Vanda, Cattleya

22 Flowering plant not specified above in classes 11 to 18

DIVISION 2B FOLIAGE PLANTS

Class

23 Aglaonema

24 Dieffenbachia (single or multiple stemmed)

25 Caladium

26 Aralia

27 Dracaena or Cordyline

28 Philodendron, self heading or climbing

29 Fern Eg Adiantum (Maiden Hair), Asplenium (Bird’s Nest), Nephrolepsis

30 Croton

31 Palm

32 Other Foliage Plant (small) – not specified in Division 2B, classes 23 to 31 (plant is less than 18 inches in height not including pot)

33 Other Foliage Plant (medium) – not specified in Division 2B, classes 23 to 31 (plant is more than 18 inches and less than 30 inches, in height not including pot)

34 Other Foliage Plant (tall) – not specified in Division 2B, classes 23 to 31 (plant is more than 30 inches, in height not including pot)

35 Variegated Foliage Plant – green and white OR green and beige/pale yellow

36 Cacti

37 Sanseviera (mother-in-law tongue)

38 Other Succulent (agave, aloe, crassula, echeveria, kalanchoe)

39 Collection of Cacti and/or Succulent (at least three plants)

DIVISION 2C CREATIVE POTTED PLANT EXHIBIT

40 A flowering or foliage plant (other than Orchid, Cacti or Succulent) grown in an unusual container – not

exceeding 18” in height and 18” in width – for tabletop display

SECTION 3 – FLORAL ART or FLOWER ARRANGEMENT (plant material may be grown by exhibitor or purchased)

DIVISION 3A FLORAL ARRANGEMENT (FRESH MATERIAL)

41 An arrangement using local and/or imported material

42 An arrangement using foliage only

DIVISION 3B FLORAL ARRANGEMENT (DRIED MATERIAL)

43 An arrangement using local dried plant material (no accessories allowed)

44 An interpretative arrangement “50 Years of Conserving & Blooming!” using local and/or imported dried plant material, mounted on a 24” x 24” base. There are no height restrictions and dyed material and accessories may be used.

DIVISION 3C ARTISTIC CREATION

45 An arrangement made from plant material other than flowers or foliage/green leaves – eg stumps, roots, barks, dried leaves, string etc (no accessories allowed)

SECTION 4 – FRUITS, VEGETABLES AND HERBS

(All exhibits in this section must be grown locally)

DIVISION 4A LOCALLY GROWN FRUITS

46 Collection of three or four distinct kinds of fruits (displayed in container, not exceeding 12” in diameter or 12” square and arranged for effect)

DIVISION 4B LOCALLY GROWN VEGETABLES

47 A basket sized 6” to 12” of three or more vegetables (arranged for effect)

48 Jumbo/Giant size vegetable (single specimen)

DIVISION 4C LOCALLY GROWN HERBS

49 Herb in a container (single specimen)

50 Basket/container of three (3) or four (4) Herbs, attractively arranged for effect

51 Package of Medicinal Herb(s), with description of therapeutic properties and use

SECTION 5 – CREATIVE ART WITH FLOWERS, PLANT MATERIAL AND/OR

FRUITS & VEGETABLES FOR JUNIORS

(Exhibits made by children, ages sixteen and under)

52 a miniature floral arrangement (not to exceed 6 inches in both height and diameter) – 5 to 7 years

53 an exhibit using flowers and plant material interpreting the mission statement of the MNT Preserving the Past * Protecting the Present * Enriching the Future and recognizing its celebration of 50 years (accessories allowed) – 8 to 11 years

54 an exhibit using flowers and plant material interpreting the mission statement of the MNT Preserving the Past * Protecting the Present * Enriching the Future and recognizing its celebration of 50 years (accessories allowed) – 12 to 16 years

55 artwork or creative art of plant material, fruits or vegetables – a piece of art or craft depicting any combination of flowers, plant material, fruits or vegetables

SECTION 6 – THEME INTERPRETATION EXHIBITS FOR DISPLAY BY SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY GROUPS AND FLORISTS/VENDORS

SECTION 7 – DISPLAY OF PHOTOGRAPHS, ARTWORK OR PAINTINGS/DRAWINGS REFLECTING THE THEME by PHOTOGRAPHERS and ARTISTS

Flat cash award for each Exhibitor/Participant in Sections 6 and 7. Pre-registration is required to confirm number of entries and space allocation.

50th Anniversary Flower Show Registration Form