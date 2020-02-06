Montserrat’s Hospital Project Moves to Design Phase

The Government of Montserrat has signed a contract with Article 25 for the preliminary design of the island’s new national hospital. This follows a previous announcement that the Government had successfully concluded a globally competitive procurement process.

Article 25 is an international architectural organisation based in the United Kingdom (UK), with impressive experience in health facility design, amongst a portfolio including more than 90 architectural projects across 34 countries.

The designers, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), will be responsible for reviewing previous design work, and generating new and costed architectural options for a facility with a minimum of 24 beds, with the capacity for expansion to meet peak demands. The consultants will also provide logistical plans for decanting from the current facilities and ensuring continuity of service, whilst demonstrating conformance to the highest clinical design standards for patients and medical staff.

The Head of Programme Management Office, Mr. Martin Parlett, said, “We are delighted to now be in formal contract with Article 25, and to fire the starting pistol on the overall project.

“Article 25 will begin by mobilizing a multi-disciplinary team, and conducting a review of relevant healthcare data and previous design work. We then expect Article 25 to be ‘on the ground’ in Montserrat in March, to conduct site visits and the first stage of consultation with a broad range of stakeholders. Input from our healthcare professionals, technicians and patient community is critical to ensure that the design responds to Montserrat’s unique context, whilst enabling improvements to service and experience.”

Mr. Parlett further explained that the designers will then develop architectural, healthcare, structural, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering plans for three hospital design options. Each design will have a preliminary cost estimate and schedule to help inform the Government’s decision on which design to progress to the next stage. The designers will also develop decanting strategies for transitioning from the existing facilities to the new hospital.

Commenting on the landmark agreement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Mrs. Camille Thomas-Gerald, said, “As a Ministry, there has been significant energy to get us to this point, and we are already having productive preparatory conversations, and providing relevant background information, to support Article 25’s mobilisation. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the architectural team, welcoming them to Montserrat, and bringing together the range of interested stakeholders, to ensure that what is delivered is a design that can be progressed quickly to construction, and which we can all be proud of.”

The New National Hospital Project is the keystone project within the £30 million Capital Investment Programme for Economic Growth (CIPREG), funded by the UK’s Department for International Development. The new hospital will be located at the current Glendon Hospital site in St Johns and construction is expected to begin in late 2020.

About Article 25

Article 25 is a humanitarian architectural organisation based in London. Article 25 uses design to improve health, livelihood and resilience to disasters. They are driven by Article 25 of United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that everyone has the right to adequate and dignified shelter.

Their vision is of a world where all communities have access to better housing, safe school buildings and effective clinics and hospitals, and they provide the skills and knowledge needed to make this a reality.

Article 25 has worked on more than 90 projects in 34 countries, making them the most far-reaching architectural NGO in the world. Their projects are delivered with in-country partners to ensure that local knowledge and relationships are maximised, and that projects are sustainable even after their involvement has ended.

Capital Investment for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG)

Under the Montserrat Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG), the UK Government will provide up to £30 million over five years (2018- 2023) for strategic infrastructure development on Montserrat, to support economic growth, enhance resilience against natural disasters and promote the role of the private sector.