Montserratian Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry has been appointed to the post of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS); making her the first Montserratian to be appointed from within the ranks of the Ministry of Health since the 1990’s.

For the last twenty years, the title of CMO was bestowed on candidates utilizing the technical cooperation approach.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) said her appointment took effect from November 1st 2019, following the Ministry’s recommendation to appoint her to the post based on her exemplary performance as Acting CMO. Dr. Greenaway-Duberry has more than ten years of experience as a medical doctor and previously served in the roles of Medical Officer (Primary Health Care) and Acting CMO from October 2018.

Her academic qualifications include a BSc in Medical Sciences; A Bachelor of Medicine; Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) all obtained from the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus) and a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of Liverpool. She is also a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health in the United Kingdom.

The MoHSS further noted that Dr. Greenaway-Duberry met the requirements of the appointment of the CMO according to law, as the CMO is expected to have more than ten years of experience and a diploma in public health—which she has exceeded as she has a MSc in Public Health.

Permanent Secretary, in the MoHSS, Mrs. Camille Thomas-Gerald added, “Dr. Greenaway-Duberry has a proven record of success with health care reforms including motivating and leading a team to achieve organizational goals within a health care environment. She has proven that she is more than capable of making evidence based decisions and has excellent problem solving and analytical skills.”

The Chief Medical Officer’s functions are set out in the Public Health Act and includes:

• reporting on the health of the community by means of an annual report to Cabinet, using available quantitative and qualitative data to include community mental health and the elderly;

• Advising the Minster and the Permanent Secretary on the arrangements to implement the Health Strategy and recommendations emerging from the annual report;

• Leading ongoing improvements and ensure accountability in health care provision, by ensuring that regular clinical audit/reviews of health service take place and their recommendations to improve performance are implemented;

• Building the capacity of medical teams to plan, deliver and report in their specific area;

• Regulating the conduct of medical professionals in private practice in Montserrat by developing protocols and monitor standards; and

• Serve as Chairman of the Nurses and Midwives Board as outlined in the Nurses and Midwives Act, among other roles and responsibilities.