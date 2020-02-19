New UK Minister for the Overseas Territories and Sustainable Development

Baroness Liz Sugg CBE was appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development on 13 February 2020 in a UK cabinet reshuffle.



The minister’s responsibilities include the Overseas Territories, the portfolio which was previously held by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, who visited the island in May 2018 and who was notably impressed by the resilience of the people of Montserrat and the innovations taking place.

Baroness Sugg was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for International Development from 23 April 2019 to 13 February 2020, Government Whip (Baroness in Waiting) from 15 June 2017 to 26 July 2019, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport from October 2017 to April 2019. Baroness Sugg became a Conservative life peer on 30 August 2016.

Baroness Sugg’s other responsibilities include children, education and youth (including girls’ education); sexual and reproductive health and rights, women and girls, LGBT, civil society, inclusive societies, disability; global partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals and departmental operations: finance and protocol.