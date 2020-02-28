Take a Spacation During St. Patrick’s Festival

If you’ve looked at the St. Patrick’s Festival calendar and thought “there is no way I can be a card carrying member of Team No Sleep” and want to have a more laid back season, here’s one event you should definitely include.

Spacation is scheduled for Saturday March 14th from 7:30 AM to 6:30PM at the Isles Bay Beach Bar.

This is the second year for the event organised by Rodelthea Weekes and she explained that “SPAcation2020 is an all day event to soothe away the stresses of modern day living, the place to hide yourself away and just enjoy your me-time in complete relaxation and comfort. It’s a day of luxury, indulgence and pampering with treatments designed to enhance your lifestyle and well being.”

Weekes, who is a certified facial and massage therapist, said the day kicks off with registration and everyone gets to collect their swag bag of goodies. There are three levels of experiences which each guest can choose from… Great Alpes, Soufriere and Emerald.

Emerald is the premium package and includes a warm foot bath, holistic back, neck and shoulder massage and the Express Glow-Up Facial. Breakfast, a light lunch and afternoon tea are included in all packages.

Once you have registered, the day begins with a beach walk. Other activities include a yoga session with Delon Searles, motivational sessions with Shirley Osborne and Gershom Allen, soca aerobics with DJ Panda, a juicing demonstration and a fashion show.

A small business expo is also included and guests will be able to shop the items on display.

As spaces are limited, book now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spacation-2020-tickets-82184226233

Message the Flawless Visage & Image Consultancy Ltd. to reserve a space or to book a facial or massage.