As St. Maarten did not show up for the first scheduled debate on Day 1 against Anguilla, tonight will be the first competition.

Antigua will propose and St Kitts will oppose the moot: “The use of marijuana should be banned within the CARICOM society due to its negative effects.”

In the second debate Montserrat will propose the moot while Anguilla oppose the moot: “Online education is better than face-to-face education within the Caribbean context.”