Tourism Division Developing New Destination Website for Montserrat

The Montserrat Tourism Division recently signed a contract with Toucan Ltd. for the development of a new destination website for Montserrat.

Sixteen companies from the USA, Canada, the UK, India and the Caribbean responded to the ‘Invitation to tender for the design and development of a tourism destination website for Montserrat’, engaging in what was a highly competitive procurement process for this European Union-funded project.

Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon commented, “This is a major step in enhancing our marketing capabilities and we’re delighted to have Toucan Ltd on board to take us to the next level of our communications strategy. The website

will play a key role in generating awareness, providing users with compelling stories and information on the island’s history, culture, sites and attractions. At the same time, it would be user-friendly and designed to take the visitor through the purchasing process; from researching the destination to booking a trip.”

Another objective of the new website would be to create an enabling environment for Montserrat’s tourism stakeholders to promote their services, thus giving visitors to the site a more holistic experience of the destination.

Work on this project begins in the first week of March, with the new website to be launched in 12 weeks.

Toucan Ltd. makes digital simple for organizations in emerging markets by executing a strategy to harness the power of digital media to increase awareness and relevance, improve operational efficiency and achieve other business objectives. The company’s services include, but are not limited to, Mobile Application Development; Web Design & Publishing; Internet Advertising & Marketing; Online Consumer Engagement; Digital Media Campaign Management; Content Marketing; Social Media Network Management as well as Search Engine Optimization.

The company’s executive team has experience working in over 35 countries in the digital media industry. Its technical team has combined experience working in Europe and the Caribbean. Toucan currently operates in Dubai, Jamaica, Guyana and has an agent in Trinidad & Tobago.

Like this: Like Loading...