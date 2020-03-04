Budget-Friendly Events at St. Patrick’s Festival on Montserrat

We know the St. Patrick’s Calendar is pretty overwhelming to take in with so many events to choose from. Even if your finances are challenged this festival, you can still have a fabulous time and get lots of Instagram-worthy content to share with friends and family. We’ve scoured the calendar and found the events which are either free or cost $25 and under to enter. Some events are come as you are and some may require you to dress up a bit, but all will be good fun for you and friends to enjoy. It is also recommended that you set aside funds to purchase food, drinks, souvenirs and for transportation costs.

St. Patrick’s Festival officially begins this Friday, March 6 in Salem. The opening ceremony, slated to begin at 8PM, has a lovely lineup of performances from local artists. You can be sure there will be some calypso, steel pan, dance and masquerades mixed in with the official messages from the organisers.

Immediately following the ceremony, Rhythm Night kicks off. In fact, Salem is hopping from the minute the lights go on as people gather to see old friends and grab some of the goat water which is usually being served nearby. Street vendors are on site to purchase foods and drinks. The music and vibes are totally free.

The Junior Calypso Competition is always an entertaining evening supporting young talent. The event is organised by the Montserrat Union of Teachers. Showtime is 6PM at the Cultural Centre on Saturday, March 7.

Shine your shoes or put on some heels and head down to the Cultural Centre for the National Honours and Awards on Sunday, March 8. Many people aren’t aware, but the public is welcome to come out and celebrate with the awardees and their families. The awards move really quickly and so you will still have time to grab a night cap at your favourite waterhole once it is over.

Need to get your praise on, the House of Refuge will host it’s annual gospel concert on Saturday, March 14 at the Cultural Centre, the national service for the festival is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Look Out. There is also a gospel concert to close out the festival at the Brades Pentecostal Church on Wednesday, March 18.

Other notable events we recommend are the Flower Show and Hat Parade on Thursday, March 12 at the National Trust in Salem and Montserrat Old Time at the National Museum on Sunday, March 15.

Check out the full list below and set your budget accordingly. Have a great St. Patrick’s Festival. Remember to use #664GreenWeek on your posts so we can find you on social media. Follow us @discovermni Facebook and Instagram for daily coverage of events.

Friday, March 6, 2020

8PM – Opening Ceremony – Heritage Village, Salem (FREE)

9PM – Rhythm Nights – Salem (FREE)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

6PM – Junior Calypso Competition – Cultural Centre ($20)

Sunday, March 8, 2020

6PM – National Honours & Awards – Cultural Centre (FREE)

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

1 – 6PM – The Montserrat Action Movement “Together We Strive” – Family Fun Day – Salem Park (FREE)

6PM – St. Patrick’s Lecture – Cultural Centre Conference Room (FREE)

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

6PM – Rhythm Night – St. Johns Centre

Thursday, March 12, 2020

6PM – Rhythm Night – Cudjoe Head (FREE)

2PM – National Trust Flower Show – ($5 for the flower show $20 if you are attending the Tea party and Hat Parade)

Friday, March 13, 2020

Sunrise – Farmer’s Market – Salem School (Produce, teas and goodies on sale)

10AM – Until – Goat Water, Fish, Coconut Water & Ital Festival – Carr’s Bay Center

10AM – 5PM – Montserrat National Trust 50th Anniversary Flower Show – Salem ($5 Entrance)

3:30PM – Kevin West Water Colour Exhibition & Book Launch – Montserrat Museum, Little Bay (Runs until March 22)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Noon – Nicki’s Seafood Fest – Little Bay (FREE entrance)

1PM – Acoustic Sounds of Montserrat & Masquerade Dancing Competition – Marine Village (FREE)

7:30PM – House of Refuge Gospel Explosion – Cultural Centre ($25)

Sunday, March 15, 2020

9:15AM – National St. Patrick’s Day Church Service – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Look Out (FREE but offering is collected)

1:30PM – Isles Bay Beach Bar – Enjoy live steel band as you chill on the beach (FREE)

2 – 6PM – Montserrat Old Times – National Museum, Little Bay (FREE)

4PM – Afro Madras Fashion Show – Moose’s Place – Little Bay ($25)

6:45PM – Movie Premiere – Wendy – Montserrat Cultural Centre (FREE)

7:30PM – Emerald Community Singers – Vue Pointe Hotel, Old Towne ($25)

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

12PM – St. Patrick’s Day Parade – MSS to Heritage Village, Salem (FREE)

2PM – Slave Feast, Heritage Village, Salem (FREE)

4 – 8PM – Closing Ceremony & Cultural Show, Heritage Village, Salem (FREE)

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

7PM – Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church “Freedom” Concert – Cultural Centre – $25 adults and $15 for children)

Check out the full calendar of events here —> http://discovermni.com/2020/01/17/2020-st-patricksfestival-official-calendar/

