2020 St. Patrick’s Festival Opens Tonight

The 2020 edition of the St. Patrick’s Festival opens tonight. With a jam-packed calendar for the 13-day festival there are a lot of activities for locals and visitors to experience.

The official opening is tonight at 8PM at Heritage Village in Salem. Prior to the ceremony, the Tree Lighting takes place in Cudjoe Head at the Silk Cotton Tree. A flame is lit and remains there until the end of the festival on March 18.

The programme for the opening ceremony is as follows:

Territorial Song – Combined Schools Steel Band Prayer – Father Carlisle Vyphuis, Anglican Church Welcome – Miss Montserrat and Miss Teen Montserrat Musical Tribute – DDS Dancers Cultural Dance – Green Masquerades Speech – St. Patrick’s Committee Chairman, David Duberry Cultural Medley – Alliouagana Drummers Musical Item – Ben Durant Dramatisation – Montserrat Youth Theatre Presentation – Head of Planning & Production of Montserrat Arts Council – Vernaire Bass Song – Emerald Community Singers Declaration of Festival Opening – Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell Performance – Emerald Shamioles Masquerades

Check out the festival calendars below based on your areas of interest. Follow us on social media @discovermni for daily coverage. Tag us #664GreenWeek to share your festival posts with us.

Full St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar

Team No Sleep Fetes

Budget-Friendly Events During St. Patrick’s Festival

Cultural Events During St. Patrick’s Festival

Like this: Like Loading...