St. Patrick’s Festival Events in Limbo as Cabinet Bans Large Gatherings

Events expecting more than 50 people are now restricted.

This is decision was announced on Saturday morning by the Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell. He stated that “the Cabinet became aware on Friday, March 13th, that a passenger on BA2157 flight on Tuesday, March 10th, from United Kingdom to Antigua has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Over 80 Montserrat-bound passengers had traveled on the said flight, and are now on island.

“The Health Authorities supported by the Integrated Border Security Unit and the Royal Montserrat Police Service have taken swift action, to trace and contact those passengers. The passengers contacted were given professional advice to self-isolate, along with the other members of their household.

“In light of the significant health-risk posed, the National Advisory Council met to discuss the implications for Montserrat. Given the evolving public health security issues identified, Cabinet has taken the decision to immediately place a restriction on gatherings in excess of 50 persons. This restriction will be in place until Friday, April 3, 2020, and may need to be extended.

“Additionally, Cabinet has advised that all schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 to April 3, 2020 and that care be exercised, when contemplating visiting the elderly at the Care Facilities,” the statement read.

The restriction will affect the final weekend of activities for the festival, most of which are the title events such as the Gold Rush, Emerald City Fest, Stratify, the morning jouverts, and the signature event the Slave Feast on March 17. No confirmation has been made on which events are being cancelled or postponed. The government has not officially cancelled the rest of the festival.

Other activities which are included in the restriction are church gatherings, fundraisers, etc.

“Cabinet recognizes the upset and inconvenience that this measure will cause to both residents and visitors. In making the determination to restrict gatherings, the health and safety of the citizens and residents of Montserrat were assessed, as paramount. The public health measures to prevent, detect, manage and contain any potential outbreak of COVID-19 in Montserrat will be kept under review, and the public updated accordingly,” the release stated.

