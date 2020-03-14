Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Advisory in Light of New COVID-19 Concerns

Bank of Montserrat Ltd. informs its customers and the general public that in support of national initiatives to minimize and prevent the chances of coronavirus transmission within the Bank and to safeguard the health of both customers and staff of the Bank, there will be controlled access into the Bank from Monday, March 16, 2020. Covered, sitting arrangements will be made for customers who are awaiting entry into the Bank.

We encourage customers to utilize our alternative banking channels including our ATM, Express Deposit Box, Online Banking and our Debit Cards to perform transactions that do not require customers to come into the Bank for extended periods.

Those preventative measures will remain in effect until further notice.

The Bank apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to stay in close contact with the health authorities and to continue to look after the health and welfare of our customers and staff.

