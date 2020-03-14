Concacaf Nation League Games Suspended

Montserrat’s pursuit of football gold will be delayed as the governing body has announced it will suspend games.

Concacaf said “the welfare of everyone associated with our matches and competitions is of paramount importance to us. We have been closely monitoring the public health situation as it has been evolving in the US and across the entire region.



“Given the developments last night, including new guidance issued by countries, cities and states, we have made the decision to suspend the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect.



“We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course,” the release said.

Montserrat was due to play Guatemala on March 26.

