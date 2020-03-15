St. Patrick’s Festival Now Cancelled, Visitors Encouraged to Leave Early

St. Patrick’s Festival has officially been cancelled.

The festival, which began on March 6, was to run until Wednesday, March 18 but in light of ongoing concerns and restrictions as Montserrat and the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19, the government took the decision Sunday to cancel any further activities.

A release from the Government Information Unit said that visitors to the island are advised to rearrange their flights and depart earlier than they may have initially planned. International airlines and many countries are imposing a range of restrictions, which make return journeys increasingly difficult as time goes by.

The special promotional return ferry offer between Antigua and Montserrat of EC $150 is also cancelled.

Further details and updates on Government of Montserrat measures will be provided as the situation continues to evolve, the release stated.

On March 14, the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced that it is investigating a suspected case of COVID-19 on the island. The individual is currently under home isolation.

