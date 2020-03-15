Notice from the St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union

Members of the St Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union (SPCCU) and the general public are advised that in support of the national initiatives to reduce and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and also to protect the health of both the SPCCU customers and staff members, controlled access to the customer service area of the SPCCU will be in effect from Monday March 16, 2020.

Members wishing to access the services of the Loans Department will be required to make an appointment via the SPCCU contact details provided below, prior to accessing those services.

Those preventative measures will remain in effect until further notice.

The contact details for the SPCCU are as follows:

Telephone 491-3666/ 491-3070/ 491-3668

WhatsApp 392-3666

Email: info@spccu.ms

The SPCCU apologizes for any inconvenience that these measures may cause. The SPCCU will continue to stay in touch with the relevant authorities as we safeguard the health and welfare of our members and staff.

