24-Hour Care Service for COVID-19 Established

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has activated a 24-hour service exclusively to treat and manage persons with flu-like symptoms. This will aid in identification of persons infected with COVID- 19 as opposed to the other respiratory illnesses like the cold and flu, and will allow for best medical care and management of patients.

Persons experiencing fever cough and runny nose and any other flu-like symptoms should immediately contact the St. Peter’s District Clinic, which has been designated as the “flu clinic” effective Thursday March 19, 2020. The contact number is 491-5436 or 496-9724. Opening hours for the clinic are Monday to Friday 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

Persons who require medical attention after 5:00p.m or during the weekend are advised to contact the Glendon Hospital Casualty Department via telephone numbers: 491-2802/2836/2552

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is also reminding persons to limit contact with others, cover your coughs and sneezes and practice good hand hygiene.

