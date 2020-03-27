Flights Only Into Montserrat From Sunday As Antigua Declares State of Emergency

To further reduce the island’s risk of exposure to COVID-19, the ferry will discontinue regular service between Montserrat and Antigua after the Saturday night service.

To this end, the ferry schedule has been closed to disallow bookings. Anyone wishing to travel into or out of Montserrat must do so by air from Sunday morning.

The ferry will depart Montserrat at 6AM on Saturday and will depart Antigua at 7PM

Passengers who intend to travel out after tomorrow will be transported by air, and should contact the Access Coordinator on 4966229.

This action coincides with the Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda declaring a State of Emergency. Commencing at midnight on Saturday March, 28, 2020, for a period of 14 days or up until April 11, 2020, a curfew will enter into effect from 8PM until 6AM. beginning Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, and continuing daily until April 11, 2020, the government’s official statement read.

“The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force will patrol the streets of Antigua and Barbuda to ensure compliance with the curfew hours.

“All essential services workers, include: Doctors, Nurses, Hospital Orderlies and Administrative Staff, Caregivers, employees of the Central Government and of Statutory Bodies (who are to be advised by their senior managers), Judges, Lawyers and support staff, Air Traffic Controllers, Police Officers, Soldiers, Workers at Clinics, Elderly Care

Workers, the Port Authority employees.

“Employees of Wholesalers, Supermarkets and Bakeries (shall close in time for staff to arrive home at 8:00 pm), of Pharmacies, of Banks, of Gas Stations and Tire Repair Shops, of Call Centers, all Construction Workers and Media Workers are regarded as essential workers for this purpose but shall maintain social distance.

“Bars, Clubs, places of entertainment and Gyms are to close today Friday, March 27, 2020, by 8PM tonight. Restaurants are encouraged to remain open in order to serve takeaway meals only, or breakfasts and lunches.

“All non-essential services and businesses are to remain closed for two weeks, in the first instance, during the State of Emergency.

“Drivers of all buses shall wear masks and all passengers shall also wear masks; the Government of Antigua and Barbuda will provide ten thousand masks for bus drivers and passengers shortly, but they are to purchase their own.

“Sports Clubs and athletic associations shall advise their members that no more than 25 persons are allowed to congregate at any one time, and that they must return to their homes before 8PM at night during the State of the Emergency.

“Funerals and weddings shall not exceed the 25-person rule and social distancing shall be practiced. Antigua and Barbuda’s borders are closed to incoming yachts at the commencement of the Curfew on Saturday night,” the statement read.

All public servants and pensioners were paid today, as directed by the Prime Minister. The National Security Council will meet today at 4:00 p.m. to ensure the efficacy of Cabinet’s Decisions.

