Binge Watch TV Shows and Movies Featuring Two Montserratian Actors

Now is a good time to catch up on all those movies and television shows you have been wanting to watch. We thought you might enjoy watching two Montserratian actors in the process.

Kadiff Kirwan moved to the UK with his parents parents Matilda and Peter Kirwan, following the start of volcanic eruptions here. At the age of 18, Kadiff moved to London to pursue a career in acting. He graduated from the Central School of Speech and Drama in 2011 after studying a three-year degree in Acting.

Chewing Gum (TV series) – Kadiff plays Aaron in this BAFTA award-winning comedy about Tracey Gordon, a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old, who discovers that the more she learns about the world, the less she understands.

There are two seasons to enjoy.

The Stranger (TV series) on Netflix. Kirwan told Essence UK magazine “The Stranger is an eight-part psychological thriller filled with intrigue, secrets, corruption and many twists and turns. It’s got a host of wonderful British actors in it and I’m so excited for the world to see it. I play DC Wesley Ross alongside DS Joanna Griffin played by the luminous Siobhan Finneran. We’re the two coppers trying to solve what on the outside seems to be a rather strange set of crimes. But with secrets being revealed from an unknown stranger, it throws into action a chain of events that no one can truly be prepared for.”

You can also see Kadiff as Chester in BLACK MIRROR (Netflix), in Strike (BBC/HBO), Timewasters (ITV), QUEERS (BBC), Crims (BBC), and Call the Midwife (BBC). Feature films include Mary Queen of Scots and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Dionne Audain

Born on island to a Vincentian father who served as a police officer and a Montserratian mother, Audain spent her early years here before moving to the Bronx, New York. She credits Montserrat for sparking her passion for dancing, performing and modeling.

After a 20-year absence, Audain returned to Montserrat in 2011 to speak at YES Caribbean about her journey of leaving corporate America in 2005 to pursue her dream of becoming an actor. Despite numerous challenges, even breaking her leg in three places, she has remained steadfast in her focus to build her career. In 2018, Dionne came back to headline 1768, a theatrical re-imagining of the St Patrick’s Day rebellion.

Audain plays a Communications Agent in Salt (2010), starring Angelina Jolie as A CIA agent goes on the run after a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy.

Unanswered Prayers (2010) – TV movie – After his football career, Ben Beck returned to his Virginia small town and joined the family building firm. His family happiness with wife Lorrie and adolescent son Jessie is suddenly tested by the return of Ben’s first high-school love, Ava Andersson, who visits from Chicago, after a failed marriage, to bury her ma.

Orange is the New Black (2015) – TV series – Dionne plays Poussey’s mom in Season 3, Episode 1.

How to Get Away with Murder (2016) – TV series – Audain is a woman in Alcoholics Anonymous in Season 3 Episode 7

See her as a minion in Luke Cage – Season 2 Episode 3

Dionne takes on a meaty role as Verna Taifa in the Season 3 Episode 10 of S.W.A.T. (TV series 2019). The S.W.A.T. team (Shemar Moore, Lina Esco, Jay Harrington) has to provide security for a warlord who is threatened by assassins determined to take him out before he’s extradited by the International Criminal Court. Audain steps into the storyline as Verna, the warlord’s wife and mother to their young son.

If you love the FX drama Snowfall (2019) catch Dionne as the jet captain in Season 3 Episode 3.

Check out more of Dionne’s work at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1916071/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

Check out more of Kadiff’s work at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7042375/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

Happy Bingeing.

