Telcos and Power Companies Won’t Disconnect During Lock Down

The Government of Montserrat has received the assurance of local telecommunication firms Digicel and Flow that during the period of the lock down they will not disconnect customers for non-payment.

The same is true for the Montserrat Utilities Ltd, which manages electricity and water services, says Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell, who announced a 24-hour curfew in effect from today.

Bills for services will still be accrued however, customers have a grace period until the lock down ends on April 14, 2020.

All local projects have also been halted for the duration of the lock down. Only essential services such as telecommunications, utilities, health, access, and police are operational. The full list of essential services can be found here.

