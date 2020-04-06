Listen to Oliver Goes to To School, A Book by Rosetta Allen and Scrappy

Oliver Goes to School is the debut children’s book with character Oliver Oriole, a fun, unique, yellow belly bird living on our beautiful island Montserrat.

Inspired by international soca artists Garvin “Scrappy” Johnson who has been working on the project to bring Oli, as he is affectionately known to life, the beautifully written and illustrated book comes to life in the audio version.

Written by Rosetta Allen, Oli takes us through his adventures as he goes to school for the first time, makes friends and learns new games and much more.

The audio animated version of Oliver Goes To School, premiered on YouTube today. Take a listen below.



Join Oli for more fun on www.oliveroriole.com and register for updates

