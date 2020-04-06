Montserrat’s Premier Sends Get Well Message to UK Prime Minister

Premier J. Easton Taylor-Farrell sent a get well soon message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised Sunday for complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The premier said “I have been following very closely, and with prayerful attention, the development of the British Prime Minister’s health condition. I take comfort from the fact that he is getting the best possible medical care and attention available in the fight against COVID-19.”

In a diplomatic note to 10 Downing Street, the premier conveyed, on behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, “our most fervent prayers and best wishes for the Prime Minister’s speedy recovery.”

A letter was also sent to Baroness Sugg, Minister with responsibility for the Overseas Territories, stating that he continued to pray for Prime Minister Johnson’s good health.

